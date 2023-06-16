Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Ratnesh Sada was sworn in as the new Minority Welfare Minister at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday.

He is an MLA from Sonbarsa Assembly Constituency.

Also Read | CBI Court Acquits Accused in Karnataka College Student Rape, Murder Case After 11 Years.

He replaced Hindustani Awam Morcha President Santosh Kumar Suman, who had resigned on June 13.

Earlier reacting to the resignation of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Kumar Suman, as a minister in the Bihar government, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday said that the HAM party's separation will not cause any negative impact on the grand alliance in terms of electoral losses.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Railway Staffer Killed While Shunting Trains in Western Railway's Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel.

Ahead of the Opposition meeting on June 23, this is seen as a big blow for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is leading the meeting, advocating opposition unity.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)