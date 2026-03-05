Patna (Bihar) [India], March 5 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) workers on Thursday surrounded party leader and Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari Sharan's car, stopping him from entering the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they opposed the JD(U) chief's speculated move to the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) workers have opposed CM Nitish Kumar's speculated move to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as they want him to continue to lead the state.

Also Read | Is Petrol Reaching INR 500? Truth Behind Viral Fuel Price Hike Rumors in India.

A JD(U) worker told ANI that "conspiracies are hatched against Nitish Kumar" as he affirmed that the supporters want the Bihar CM to complete his term.

"Conspiracies are being hatched against Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have elected him as the Chief Minister from 2025 to 2030. What is the compulsion to send him to the Rajya Sabha? He will remain the Chief Minister... Our leader was, is and will be Nitish Kumar," he said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Share Markets Gain in Early Trade Over Positive Asian Cues.

Nitish Kumar is likely to file the nomination for the Rajya Sabha election today, a move that will require him to resign from the post of Bihar Chief Minister, according to JD(U) sources.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state.

"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.

Congress leader Raashid Alvi alleged that the BJP is planning to remove Nitish Kumar from state politics by offering him a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Alvi claimed this move is to "complete control of Bihar," designed to allow the BJP to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "It has been the BJP's policy to have absolute power and authority. They want complete control of Bihar. They aim to outwit Nitish Kumar by offering him a Rajya Sabha seat, moving him to Delhi, and enthroning their own Chief Minister in Bihar. This is very much possible." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)