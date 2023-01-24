New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday informed that some 'duplicate credentials and images' that have come to light ahead of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023, are under scrutiny.

It added that as a result of the ongoing scrutiny, some of the admit cards will be released later.

Also Read | Killer Joined Private Facebook Group To Target Pregnant Ladies in Bizarre Unborn Baby Stealing Incident.

The NTA informed on Twitter that admit cards of some of the candidates have been issued, while those under review will be released after 'close scrutiny'.

Other eligible canbdidates will take the exam between January 28 to February 1, 2023, the NTA said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four Women Trapped Inside Lift for Two Hours at Palghar Railway Station, Rescued.

"The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny and Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Jan to 1st Feb, 2023," the NTA tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)