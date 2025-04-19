Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 19 (PTI) Reaffirming yet again its success rate in engineering entrance exams, the coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota have secured a significant share of top rankers in the JEE-Main, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Om Prakash Behera, a student of a Kota coaching institute, has secured the all-India first rank, besides 34 students from two city institutes featuring in the top 100.

Of the 24 students who have scored 100 percentile, 11 are from Kota coaching centres.

Devdatta is another student who has shared the top rank with Behera.

With the declaration of the results, celebrations broke out here, with a large number of students, along with directors of coaching institutes and faculties, rejoicing in the occasion with drum beats being played in the background. Some of the toppers and their parents were also present.

A total of 31 students from Allen Career Institute and three from Motion Education featured among the top 100 rank-holders. Behera, a native of Odisha and a student of Allen Career Institute, scored 300 out of 300 and achieved All-India Rank (AIR) 1.

Expressing gratitude to his parents and faculty members, Behera said classroom studies help clear doubts and decide what to study, while self-study is essential to crack the exam.

"I studied for eight to 10 hours everyday and as the exam approached, focused more on question-solving practice. Right before the exam, I stopped studying altogether to refresh the mind," Behera, whose mother quit her lecturer's job and stayed with him in Kota for around three years, said. Behera added that he does not have a mobile phone.

According to Allen Career Institute's founder director Rajesh Maheshwari, since the competitive environment is very strong in Kota, which boasts of a healthy and sound education system, the results are always good.

He informed that besides the 31 students among the 100 scorers, 11 of the 24 students who have scored 100 percentile are from Allen Career Institute. Additionally, the highest number of seven toppers are from Rajasthan, including six from the coaching centre, he added.

These six students are -- Behera (AIR-1), Saksham Jindal (AIR-10), Arnav Singh (AIR-11), Rajit Gupta (AIR-16), Mohammad Anas (AIR-17) and Lakshya Sharma (AIR-22), Maheshwari said.

Allen's CEO Nitin Kukreja expressed satisfaction with these achievements, saying the institute has continued its tradition of academic excellence across medical, engineering and junior-level examinations.

On the performance of his students in JEE-Main, Motion Education's founder director Nitin Vijay said three from the institute have secured positions in the top 100, six have made it to the top 200 and 17 have featured among the top 500.

