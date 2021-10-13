Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander terrorist Sham Sofi, who was killed in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, used to provide shelter and hide-out to foreign Jaish terrorists, said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

Talking to ANI, the IGP informed that neutralised terrorist Shamim Sofi aka Sham Sofi was the top local commander of the JeM.

"The terrorist killed in Tral encounter has been identified as Shamim Sofi aka Sham Sofi. He was the top local commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was first arrested in 2004 and spent 2 years in jail under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA). He became active after coming out of jail," informed Kumar.

Calling the encounter a big achievement for security forces in that area, the IGP said, "In June 2019, he became totally active and was involved in many killings. He used to provide shelter and hide-out to foreign Jaish terrorists. It is a big achievement for security forces in that area. We're searching the area for another terrorist."

Earlier today, Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Police and security forces are on the job.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

