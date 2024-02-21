Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards' Mumbai branch raided a shop on Mira Road in Thane district to investigate the alleged violation of hallmarking of gold jewellery, as per an official release.

A substantial quantity of gold jewellery without BIS hallmark and marking was seized on Monday, it stated.

The jewellery shop was manufacturing, storing, and selling articles without the BIS hallmark and marking on gold jewellery/articles with the old scheme of four marks.

The violation of the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020, was detected.

The violation of Section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act 2016 is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs 2 lakh or both as per BIS Act 2016, as per the release.

