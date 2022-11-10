Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Congress MLA from Jhalod in Gujarat's Dahod district Bhavesh Katara resigned as a legislator on Wednesday night.

He is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days, after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Seven Leaders, Including Former CM Vijay Rupani Not To Contest Upcoming Polls.

Katara went to the residence of assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya and submitted his resignation to her, an official statement said.

His resignation comes at a time when the BJP is finalising candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Katara is likely to join the BJP on Thursday.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak: Centre Deputes High-Level Team to Mumbai To Assess and Manage Upsurge in Cases.

Earlier, Rathwa and Barad also joined the saffron party after resigning from the Congress party and as MLAs.

Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)