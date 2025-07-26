Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a significant operation, the Gumla Police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces successfully eliminated three extremists affiliated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Gumla district.

The encounter occurred on Saturday after police received specific information about the movement of the extremist group. District police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces launched a joint operation based on the intelligence input, leading to a fierce encounter with the extremists.

Three JJMP extremists were killed in the encounter, and their identification is currently underway. Security forces recovered an AK-47 and two INSAS rifles from the encounter site. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend any other extremists who may have escaped.

IG Operation, Michael Raj S said, "In an encounter with the extremist outfit JJMP (Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad), three extremists have been killed. Their identification is being done. Weapons, including one AK-47, were recovered. Police received specific information regarding the movement of this group; accordingly, a joint operation involving district police and the Jharkhand Jaguar was launched, and an encounter ensued. Search operation is underway."

Earlier, Jharkhand Special Task Force and CRPF 60 battalion recovered 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) of 2 kg each along with local hand grenades, ammonium nitrate powder, and other explosive material in the jungles of Chaibasa, police said on July 22.

Chaibasa Police said, "In a joint search operation of Jharkhand Police against naxal activities, Jharkhand Special Task Force and CRPF 60 battalion recovered 14 IEDs of 2 kg each along with local hand grenades, ammonium nitrate powder and other explosive material in the jungles under Chaibasa police station limits on July 20. The explosive was destroyed on the spot through a controlled blast, as per SOP."

Earlier SP Bokaro, Harvinder Singh on July 16, reported that a joint team was formed to verify information about a group of CPI Maoists, led by Sahdev Soren (alias Anuj, alias Pravesh Soren), a Central Committee Member, and Chanchal (alias Raghunath, alias Kanha), in the anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

"We received an information that there is a group of CPI Maoists in the wild area under the Gomiya police station, their top leader Sahdev Soren, alias Anuj, alias Pravesh Soren, who is also a member of CCM, and Chanchal, alias Raghunath, alias Kanha and members of the armed squad are planning to carry out a major incident. A joint team was formed to verify the same information," he said.

SP Bokaro further stated that during the operation, the CPI Maoists attacked them. The police retaliated in self-defence, and after controlling the situation, recovered two bodies. One soldier, Praneshwar from the 209 Battalion, was killed by a bullet during the encounter.

"Today in the morning, the same team carried out the operation, and seeing the team approaching, the Maoists attacked them. In self-defence, the police also retaliated with the firing. After the situation was controlled and a search was conducted, two bodies were recovered. One was wearing the uniform of the Naxal, identified as Kuar Majhi, alias Sehdev Majhi. He was the Sub Zonal Commander, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was available for him. Another body was found in normal clothes, and we are conducting the inquiry for the identification. One Jawan of the 209 Battalion, Praneshwar, lost his life when a bullet hit him," he said.

He reported that during the search and raid operation, the team recovered basic items, including a tent and an AK-47 with magazines. The search operation is ongoing.

"In the search and raid that was conducted, we recovered some basic stuff like their tent, and we have also recovered one AK-47 with some magazines. The search operation is still going on," he said. (ANI)

