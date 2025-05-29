Ranchi, May 29 (PTI) Jharkhand is aiming to achieve fish production of 10 ton per hectare within the next five years, Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said on Thursday.

At present, the yield per hectare in the state is 3 metric ton, she said.

"We aim to create model ponds in every block and panchayat. Additionally, cage culture of fish rearing will be done in all dams," she said, addressing the state's first 'Matsya Mahotsav', organised at the Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium here.

Tirkey said the government was targeting to make Jharkhand a leading state in fish cultivation.

"We aim to achieve a fish production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare in the next five years," she added.

A grant of Rs 2 lakh each was handed out to 75 fishermen cooperative societies at the programme.

"The government is making all efforts to address the challenges faced by fish farmers and make them economically stronger," the minister said.

