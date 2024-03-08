Jamshedpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Four police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended on charges of misconduct with people in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, an official said on Friday.

According to district police spokesperson DSP Sudhir Kumar, the government had established police pickets in several naxal-hit areas to foster cordial police-public relations, create a fear-free environment, and monitor Maoist activities.

On March 5, police received a complaint regarding three constables who allegedly misbehaved with local residents of Kesarpur and Gudajhore villages in Ghatsila sub-division.

Following verification, SSP Kishore Kaushal confirmed the allegations and suspended constables Pashupati Mahato, Sadhan Pal, and Narayan Mahato, who were stationed at the Kesarpur police picket.

Assistant sub-inspector Omprakash Singh was suspended for using abusive language against an electrician of Tata Steel Utilities and Services Limited (formerly Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Company Limited) and citizens of the city at Sakchi taxi stand on March 4, the official said.

