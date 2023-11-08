Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand has arrested two ISIS operatives from Godha and Hazaribagh districts, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ariz Hasnain and Mohammad Naseem.

As per the officials, the ATS received information that Ariz Hasnain, a resident of Rahmat Nagar under Asanbani PS in Godda, was spreading ISIS ideology through social media and radicalising innocent people.

Acting upon the information, ATS nabbed the accused and during interrogation, his association with ISIS was confirmed. Further interrogation by the ATS of the accused, Ariz, revealed the second accused, Mohammad Naseem, who is also associated with ISIS.

"Naseem had sent two books, titled 'Jihad' and 'Kufra with Tagoot', to Ariz. Both books express the ideology of jihad and ISIS. Naseem has sent him "Bayth" of ISIS. He is in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists. Ariz wanted to go to Palestine and carry out a Fidayeen attack at Majid Al Aqsa to free it from Jews," the officials informed.

The officials added that suspicious chats were recovered from Ariz's mobile, which was shared on the messaging app Telegram. (ANI)

