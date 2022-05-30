Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Aditya Sahu for Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand. Sahu is currently holding the position of General Secretary in Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sahu broke down while Talking to ANI on his ticket confirmation. He said that he had never imagined of going to Rajya Sabha.

"I thank all the senior leaders and high command for giving ticket to a person like me who comes from village. It is like lakhs of BJP workers have got tickets through me. This is the difference between Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties... I can say there is no such party other than BJP in the world which makes a common person, a booth level worker as Rajya Sabha candidate," Said Aditya Sahu.

Two seats of Rajya from Jharkhand are falling vacant. BJP has finalized its candidate, while UPA is yet to announce. However, on Sunday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that there will be one candidate from the JMM-Congress alliance. The name of UPA candidate for Jharkhand's is expected to be announced on Monday.

Two seats of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand will go to the polls as the tenures of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP MP Mahesh Poddar are expiring on July 7. The last date for filing nominations is May 31, while the voting will be held on June 10. (ANI)

