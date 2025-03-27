BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo was detained and taken away by the police (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shahdeo was detained and taken away by the police as he held a protest against the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Instead of catching criminals, political leaders who are protesting peacefully are being taken away by the police."

The BJP leader called the murder of the party's senior leader Anil Tiger "unfortunate," while dubbing Ranchi the crime capital.

"The way Anil Tiger was killed, he was a senior BJP leader... It is very unfortunate. Ranchi is becoming the crime capital. Just 25 meters away from the police station, in broad daylight, a public representative was killed... today the police are here to detain me... I wish the police had shown this effort when bullets were fired at him," Shahdeo told ANI.

Jharkhand BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. An accused in the murder has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said.

"An accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger has been arrested after an encounter. He has been shot in the thigh. After being identified, police teams started chasing him. On seeing the police team, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing," SSP Ranchi said.

After the incident, BJP leaders and workers held a protest and raised slogans against the state government over the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi.

Political leaders have criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the worsening law and order situation in the state.

BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal condemned the Jharkhand government, saying that since Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government has been formed in Jharkhand, criminal activities have increased.

"Since their government has been formed in Jharkhand, criminal activities have increased. The police administration has failed as they are busy looting lands and coal and are unable to maintain law and order. Hemant Soren should tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister," Jaiswal said.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth also attacked Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government, saying that the rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand.

"The whole of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, is in the grip of criminals. The rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand. Law and order has completely collapsed. We will come out on the streets tomorrow morning and protest strongly against this crime and this dishonest government. The criminals have fled from Uttar Pradesh. Women are safe; businessmen are safe. Why? Because there is fear, there is the Yogi model. Implement the Yogi model only, and then crime will stop," Seth said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)