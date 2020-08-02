Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Soren prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Singh's family members.

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddamma, 110-Year-Old Woman, From Chitradurga District Wins Battle Against COVID-19.

BJP's legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said Singh's death was an irreparable loss not only for Uttar Pradesh but also for the entire country.

Rajya Sabha member and the saffron party's state unit president Deepak Prakash and other leaders also condoled Singh's death.

Also Read | Kolkata Police Bust Fake COVID-19 Testing Racket, 3 Arrested.

Singh (64) died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)