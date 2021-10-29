Visual from the Tribal Dance Festival (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present here.

Dance troupes from countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Palestine are participating in the festival. (ANI)

