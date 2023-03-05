Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Government transferred Rajiv Arun Ekka, principal secretary to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levelled serious allegations against him.

Rajiv Arun Ekka, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister who was also in an additional charge of Principal Secretary, Home, has been transferred to Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, according to an official notification.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and former chief minister Babulal Marandi levelled serious allegations against Ekka and demanded his removal. Marandi accused him of handling and signing official files at one Vishal Chaudhary's residence which Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided in connection with the Pooja Singhal case last year.

In May last year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. (ANI)

