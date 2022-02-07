New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held in the national capital on Tuesday.

"We have called CLP meeting tomorrow in Delhi at party headquarters. PCC President and the working president will also be present. The meeting has been called for coordination and implementation of programmes. We will also meet Rahul Gandhi after the CLP meeting," Avinash Pande, AICC Incharge of Jharkhand told ANI.

This meeting will be held days after Pande met all Congress MLAs in the state on Saturday, assured them of all possible help and guidance to solve their problems. The meeting lasted for about 5-6 hours.

Reportedly, a few Congress MLAs recently claimed that they do not feel that Congress is in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state as many decisions are taken by the latter on a suo-moto basis without consultation with the Congress.

On January 25, following former Union Minister RPN Singh's resignation from Congress, the party appointed Avinash Pande as General Secretary In-charge of Jharkhand. (ANI)

