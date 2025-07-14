Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday announced the successful training and certification of the first all-girls batch in motor mechanics in Jharkhand.

The training was conducted under the company's ‘Kaushalya' initiative.

The group of 13 young women, mobilised from three gram panchayats across Chandil (Seraikela-Kharswan district), Jamshedpur and Potka blocks (East Singhbhum district), completed the Mechanical Motor Vehicle (MMV) training module – an intensive programme designed to build employability in underserved communities, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The module included 50 days of classroom instruction on Tata Motors' commercial vehicle components, followed by a year-long on-the-job training.

The participants were provided accommodation and a monthly stipend, the company said.

Vinod Kulkarni, Head of CSR at Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of an all-girls batch is a conscious step towards empowering more young women – especially those from underserved communities – to step confidently into the traditionally male-dominated field of automotive servicing.

“By creating a safe, supportive, and inspiring learning environment, we have enabled the girls from tribal communities in Jharkhand to discover their potential and pursue meaningful careers.”

