Jharkhand government sets up control room for students stranded in Ukraine. (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Saturday sets up a control room for students stranded in Ukraine.

"Till now we have traced over 60 students from Jharkhand. State govt will bear the travel expenses," said Johnson Topno, Control Room Head.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine, has landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Saturday evening. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, another batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight on Saturday.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

