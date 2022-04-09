Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday gave his approval for conducting the three-tier Panchayat elections in the state.

The elections will be held in four phases on May 14, 24 and 27.

The elections would be held for Members of Gram Panchayat, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members of the three-tier Panchayat bodies. (ANI)

