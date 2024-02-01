The Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislative party, to form the government in the state, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. "Raj Bhawan has invited the Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren to form the government in Jharkhand," ANI said. Earlier, Champai Soren met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and demanded that the process for the formation of the state government should begin soon. JMM-Led Alliance MLAs ‘Could Not’ Fly to Hyderabad Due to Low Visibility and Bad Weather at Ranchi Airport in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

Governor Invites Champai Soren To Form Government

Ranchi: Raj Bhawan has invited the Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren to form the government in Jharkhand. (Picture Source: Raj Bhawan) pic.twitter.com/HOiFbIFqm3 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

