Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday admitted an appeal by the CBI for increasing the period of sentence given to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a scam related to the Deoghar treasury.

Prasad was convicted in the scam related to the Deoghar treasury, which involved alleged defalcation of Rs 89 lakh.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

The special CBI court had convicted Yadav in the case and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for 3.5 years.

The CBI moved an appeal against the order, stating that Yadav was overall in charge of the animal husbandry department at that time.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Employee Over 'Stale Meal' in Mumbai; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Condemn Incident After Video Goes Viral.

Investigation had revealed that he was aware of the defalcation in the Deoghar treasury. Yet the lower court only awarded a sentence of 3.5 years for the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years, it said.

Jharkhand was part of Bihar when the alleged irregularities had taken place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)