India News | Jharkhand HC Asks SPs to Submit Reports on Action Taken Against Unauthorised Meat Shops

Apr 03, 2024
Ranchi, Apr 3 (PTI) Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the superintendents of police of all districts to submit reports on action taken against unauthorised meat shops operating under their jurisdictions.

The court of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Shyamanand Pandey, who raised the issue of the sale of meat in the open.

Pandey said that despite specific directions of the high court and the Supreme Court, illegal meat shops were operational everywhere in the state.

"Carcasses of dead animals are hung out on the open across the roads in the capital in gross violation of rules of the municipal corporation. The shops are run without licenses and operate freely by the roadside," Pandey stated in his petition.

The court was also informed by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation that action has been taken by the civic authority against illegal butcher shops in the state capital.

Although a slaughterhouse has been commissioned in Kanke, very few meat shop owners take animals for slaughtering there, the court was informed by the petitioner.

The case will be heard again on April 23.

