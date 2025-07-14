Khunti (Jharkhand), Jul 14 (PTI) A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a four-year-old boy in Jharkhand's Khunti district has been arrested after 18 years on the run, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in March 2007 under Torpa police station area in Khunti district and a case was lodged on March 5, 2007, they said.

"The accused, Shishupal Singh, was arrested from Ranchi's Pundag area where he resided by concealing his identity," Khunti SP Manish Toppo told reporters.

Four other accused in the case — Baldev Mahto, Walter Dangha, Biru Singh and Javed Khan— were arrested earlier, he said.

"Singh was main accused in the case. After committing the crime, he fled the village with his entire family and was living in Pundag Outpost area," Toppo said.

