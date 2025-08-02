New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A team of senior specialist doctors are currently monitoring Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who has been on life support after he was airlifted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital due to serious injuries after falling in his bathroom, stated a release.

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to the Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Also Read | Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Urges PM Narendra Modi To Make 'Thirukkural' National Book of India.

Further updates will be shared in due course. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)