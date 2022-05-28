Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Saturday gave an extension to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to present his case in the office of profit matter and has rescheduled its hearing of the matter from May 31 to June 14, officials said.

Earlier on May 20, the chief minister responded to ECI notice in the matter in which the poll body had sought an explanation from him as to why he should not be disqualified from office.

The matter pertains to the allotment of the stone mine lease in his favour in the Angara block of Ranchi.

The same day the ECI had fixed May 31 to appear before the commission to present his side.

The poll panel had issued notice to Soren last month asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour which "prima facie violates" provisions concerning the Representation of People's Act.

Earlier on May 2, EC had issued notice to Soren asking for clarification as to why his membership should not be cancelled under section 9A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Later, the chief minister asked for four weeks' time to reply. (ANI)

