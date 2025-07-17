Ranchi, Jul 17 (PTI) Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department is contemplating using artificial intelligence-based platforms to improve its review mechanism, functioning and performance, an official said on Thursday.

The department is discussing it with various stakeholders and it may be implemented in the near future, the officer said.

"We will soon have platforms that will be AI-based. These will help in improving review mechanism and getting work done smoothly. AI will also help understand the usage of data and data analytics, which is very important.

"Discussions are underway and we will be using the AI-based platforms soon," Panchayati Raj Department's Director Rajeshwari B said on the sidelines of a programme here.

The department on Thursday organised a day-long workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) and sensitising various stakeholders about data entries of all nine themes given to the panchayats under PAI.

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched PAI, a transformative tool to measure the progress of Gram Panchayats (GPs) across India.

The PAI captures panchayats' performance across nine themes of Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) such as poverty-free and enhanced livelihoods, healthy, child-friendly, water-sufficient, clean and green, socially just and socially secured panchayats; panchayat with self-sufficient infrastructure and panchayats with good governance and being women-friendly.

The Panchayati Raj Department also released the state's PAI report for 2022-23.

In the district-wise assessment of PAI, Lohardaga secured the first position with a score of 59.37 per cent, followed by Khunti (59.27 per cent), West Singhbhum (56.48 per cent), Dhanbad (54.15 per cent), and Jamtara (53.91 per cent).

The state showed the best progress in theme-2 (healthy panchayat) in the thematic analysis under PAI.

Out of the 4,345 recognised panchayats in the state, 4,281 ensured data entry in PAI.

Rajeshwari B said the department organised a workshop to sensitise block-level coordinators, representatives, political representatives and district-level officers.

"We have found that some of the panchayats have not done any entry, while some panchayats have done half of the data entry. So, we are reviewing the situation and giving them proper training so that these issues can be addressed and all data is properly filled and we can understand where the panchayats stand," she added.

