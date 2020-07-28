Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): After the order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case related to the slapping of a woman by a police officer in Sahibganj district's Barhait police station, the investigation report of police station in-charge has come where it has been directed that the accused inspector be booked.

"Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public," Jharkhand DGP MV Rao said.

Also Read | Birds of a Feather Actress Linda Robson Reveals She Was Once Mugged Over a Designer Bag Filled With Dog Poop.

DGP Rao further said, "The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action."

The video showed a woman who was slapped and abused by the SHO at Barhait police station.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Web Portal to Facilitate Plasma Donation : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The woman was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)