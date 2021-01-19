Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,17,786 as 100 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 1,054 after four more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 44, followed by East Singhbhum at 17 and Dhanbad at eight.

Jharkhand now has 1,190 active cases, while 1,15,542 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 10,484 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

