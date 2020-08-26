Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 1,056 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 32,174, according to an official bulletin.

Twelve more COVID-19 patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 347, it said.

Total 725 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

There are 10,077 active cases in the state at present while 21,750 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The state tested 14,508 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

