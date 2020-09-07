Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) Jharkhand reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll in the state to 470, even as the tally mounted to 51,067 with 1,250 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The deaths were reported from East Singhbhum (4), Ranchi (3) and Sahibganj (1), it said.

Of the new infections, Ranchi district accounted for 349 cases, followed by West Singhbhum (110) and East Singhbhum (102).

Jharkhand now has 14,413 active coronavirus cases, while 36,184 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state tested 15,102 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, a three-member central team on Monday assessed healthcare facilities at COVID care hospitals in Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

The team of doctors also lauded the health department for making available telemedicine facility to coronavirus patients, officials said.

"They have told us to regularly monitor COVID-19 patients who are in home quarantine, especially their oxygen levels," Dhanbad Civil Surgeon Gopal Das said.

