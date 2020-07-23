Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) Jharkhand on Thursday reported 403 new cases of COVID-19, while three more persons lost their lives due to the disease, the state government said.

One person died on Wednesday night and the other two died during the day, it said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 67 with the latest fatalities.

There are 3,845 active cases in the state at present, it added.

The total count of confirmed cases is at 7,166.

So far, 3,254 people have recovered and discharged from different hospitals.

While the mortality rate is 0.93, the state's recovery rate is 45.40 per cent, the bulletin said.

