Ranchi, Jun 2 (PTI) Jharkhand reported nine new COVID-19 deaths, continuing with the declining trend of fatalities, even as 609 more people tested positive, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 5,000, while the coronavirus tally stood at 3,38,383, it said.

The state had reported 14 deaths on Tuesday.

The highest number of deaths were reported from East Singhbhum at three followed by state capital Ranchi (2), while one death each were recorded from Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Latehar and West Singhbhum.

No one succumbed to the virus since Tuesday in 18 of the 24 districts of the state, including Bokaro, Chatra, Deoghar, Dumka, Garhwa, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu and Simdega, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 8,058 active cases, while 3,25,325 patients have recovered from the virus.

Altogether, 85,37,280 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 52,424 since Tuesday, it added.

However, the mortality rate remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.14 per cent, above than the national average of 92.10 per cent.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the state government has extended the lockdown till June 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)