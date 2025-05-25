Ranchi, May 25 (PTI) Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday registered the state's first COVID-19 case of the current wave as a person who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The infected person is being treated at a private hospital here, he said.

"Today, we received the official confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Ranchi of the current wave. His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications," Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said that a check-up drive would be carried out in Ranchi from Monday.

"An isolation ward of 20 beds is being set up in Ranchi's Sadar Hospital," he added.

The man, who got infected with coronavirus, wrote on a social media platform, "There are 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India so far, and I am one of them."

"On the 22nd May, while traveling from Mumbai to Ranchi, I lost consciousness during the flight. As a member of the Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited, I was supposed to preview some films, but due to my health, I couldn't do so," he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said the state is alert for the new variant of COVID-19 and the government is fully prepared.

Ansari said, "This is a normal situation. There is no need to panic. The health department is monitoring the entire situation."

The minister added that the government is waiting for the new guidelines from the central government.

"The state government will immediately take necessary steps as soon as the instructions are received," Ansari said.

