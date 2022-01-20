Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 809, followed by 525 in Jamshedpur, it said.

The single-day deaths include five fresh fatalities in Jamshedpur and two in Ranchi.

The state now has 27,422 active cases, while 3,80,292 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,769 in the last 24 hours.

Jharkhand tested over 65,047 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 191,70,930, the bulletin added.

