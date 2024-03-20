Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) Amid delays in INDIA bloc's seat-sharing announcement, Jharkhand minister and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta on Wednesday declared his candidature from Chatra Lok Sabha seat.

Bhokta told PTI, "It is the decision of the bloc that the RJD will contest from Chatra and the party has decided to field me."

Bhokta said he has kicked-off his campaign for the polls by displaying banners, posters, and hoardings in the constituency.

He asserted that the RJD had requested the bloc to allow the party to field candidates from two seats, Chatra and Palamu, out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

"The Chatra seat has been finalised. Discussions are ongoing for Palamu," he said.

Members of INDIA bloc in Jharkhand have claimed that the seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all 14 seats, but announcement was yet to be made.

Senior Congress and JMM leaders on Wednesday said they would announce the names of candidates and the seat-sharing agreement in a day or two.

Sources within the ruling alliance indicated that, as per the seat-sharing pact, Congress would contest seven seats, JMM (5), while RJD and CPI (ML) would field candidates in the remaining two seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP secured 11 seats, while AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state. The sole Congress MP from the Singhbhum segment, Geeta Kora, recently joined the BJP, and her candidature from Singhbhum has also been announced.

