Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on both of them.

Both the accused persons Sodhan Manjhi and Umesh Manjhi abducted the minor victim in Kurdeg in June 2019.

The incident took place in Kasiarpaani village in Kurdeg police station area when the girl was sleeping in the courtyard of her relative's house where she had come to attend a marriage function.

The duo had kidnapped the girl and took her to a distant place and raped her.

Police then registered the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

