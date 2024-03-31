Ranchi, Mar 31 (PTI) Special prayers were held in churches across Jharkhand on Sunday, as Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Easter.

In state capital Ranchi, Easter Mass was held at St Paul's Cathedral, the 178-year-old Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church and St Mary's Cathedral and other churches.

Also Read | Zomato Delists Restaurant and Bans Owner After 10-Year-Old Girl Dies From Eating Birthday Cake in Patiala.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren greeted people on Easter.

"Have a blessed Easter full of love, joy and hope. Wishing you and your loved ones peace and happiness on this holy day," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Announces Rs 50,000 Bounty for Killing Husband on WhatsApp Status in Agra, FIR Lodged.

"We wish that this holy festival of the resurrection of Lord Jesus brings love, kindness, compassion, peace and happiness in the lives of all of you. #Easter," Soren said on X.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)