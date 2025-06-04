Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): The members of tribal community outfits on Wednesday staged a protest in Ranchi, against the construction of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover ramp close to Sarna Sthal, a sacred site for tribals.

The members of the tribal community outfits staged a protest in the Tatisilwai area of rural Ranchi.

Also Read | Indore Couple Disappearance Case: Husband Raja Raghuvanshi Killed With Machete in Meghalaya's Sohra, Police Confirm; Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Remains Untraced As Search Operations Intensify.

Authorities have heightened security in Ranchi ahead of the Bandh, which was called by the tribal community outfits to protest the construction of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover ramp close to Sarna Sthal. The tribal outfits have demanded that the ramp built as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project from the Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli be removed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo criticised the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the protest by the tribal community, saying that this government calls itself a government for tribals, but today the tribal community is protesting and has called for a bandh.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Solar Capacity by 30 Megawatt-Peak With 2 New Projects in India Backed by INR 925 Crore Investment.

Deo asserted that the Jharkhand Chief Minister should meet with the tribal community to resolve this issue.

"Chief Minister has forgotten 'Raj-Dharma'. This government calls itself a government for tribals, but today the tribal community is protesting on the roads and has called for a bandh. The CM should meet the tribal community and resolve this issue," the BJP leader told ANI.

Earlier, similar protests were called by the tribal organisations in March, against the construction of a flyover near the Sarna Sthal. The protestors were seen burning tyres and blocking roads in the city.

Sarna Sthal is a sacred grove, considered a holy place by the tribal communities. It's a site of spiritual and cultural significance, where devotees offer prayers and perform rituals to their deities, often associated with nature and the forest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)