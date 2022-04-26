Barpeta (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody by a local court in the Barpeta district of Assam on Tuesday in connection with an assault case.

Earlier on Monday, Mevani was re-arrested by Barpeta Police for assaulting a policewoman, soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday over a couple of his tweets.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

Also Read | 'Extreme Hot Weather Conditions May Affect Some Electric Bike Batteries', Says Nitin Gadkari.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator.

Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)