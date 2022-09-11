Vadodara (Gujarat) [India}, September 11 (ANI): A jilted one sided lover, stabbed to death mother in law of the girl with whom he was in love. The police have apprehended accused Shahrukh Pathan.

On Saturday, accused Shahrukh Pathan stabbed Mother in the law of the girl with a knife at Jai Ambe flat in the Vadsar area of Vadodara.

The accused was unhappy about the marriage of the girl to someone else. Shahrukh reached the girl's home in Vadodara and rang the ball. The Mother in Law of the girl opened the door. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed the Mother-in-law of the girl and ran.

After being on the run for some time, the accused was apprehended by the Vadodara police. (ANI)

