Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) With the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announcing the suspension of their agitation, a farm union leader from Jind Thursday said they will now also end the "boycott" of ruling BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana.

Farm union leaders also said they are preparing to accord a warm welcome and honour to farmers as they return to their homes after their year-long agitation at Delhi borders against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Farm union leader Sikkim Devi said they have decided to end the boycott of BJP-JJP leaders in the state.

"We have no problem now and BJP-JJP leaders can now hold their programmes and events as earlier," she told PTI over the phone.

The farmer leaders had announced a "boycott” of BJP-JJP leaders over the issue of three farm laws and many leaders of the ruling combine faced protests by farmers at different places in the state during various events over the past one year.

The farm union leaders had also earlier said they will not allow the entry of Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala to any of the villages of his Uchana assembly constituency in Jind district for any public function as part of their agitation.

Devi also said that farmers will receive a grand welcome enroute to their villages and later they will abe honoured at their respective villages also after returning from the protest sites.

Farm union leader Azad Palwa also said in a statement that farmers returning from various protest sites at Delhi's borders will receive a rousing welcome.

He said this agitation of farmers will be remembered for centuries.

Devi also lauded the role played by women in the agitation and said they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts.

'Langars' will be arranged at different places when farmers head to their villages, she said. Farmer leaders said that farmers will take out victory marches on December 11 to their respective places. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana had taken essentials including mattresses, utensils, cots etc in their tractor trolleys to the protest sites near Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced the suspension of its over a year-long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP.

Suspending the agitation, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said farmers will celebrate December 11 as 'Vijay Diwas' and take out victory marches following which they will head home. Asserting that this is not the end of the movement, farmer leaders said they would meet on January 15 to see if the demands have been fulfilled by the government.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- on November 26 last year against the three contentious farm laws. The laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29, but farmers continued their protest over their pending demands.

