New Delhi, December 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Palam airport here on Thursday and paid his homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the military chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. At 7:46 pm, the mortal remains of the crash victims were brought to the Palam airport from the Sulur air base near Coimbatore. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari brought the mortal remains of all the deceased. PM Narendra Modi Pays His Last Respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, Others Who Died in IAF Helicopter Crash (View Pics).

The force said that positive identification of only three mortal remains -- Gen Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brig L.S. Lidder -- has been possible as of now, and their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin for final rites as desired by the respective families. All possible measures are being taken for positive identification of the mortal remains. The remaining mortal remains will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities, the force said. Mortal Remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat Arrive at Palam Airbase (Watch Video).

Close family members of all the deceased personnel have arrived at Delhi. All necessary assistance and support are being provided by Indian Army. Appropriate military funerals of all the deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with the close family members.

