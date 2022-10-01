Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) A National Conference leader on Saturday alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been a "complete failure" and is being run on "instructions coming from New Delhi".

National Conference Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta criticised the administration for not doing enough for the people.

"The LG's administration has turned out to be a dummy government in the Union Territory with no powers of its own as the instructions are being broadcasted from New Delhi," he said, addressing a function after inaugurating the party office at Ramgarh in Samba district.

He alleged that the LG administration under Centre's orders and in connivance with BJP leadership have created a peculiar situation in J&K whereby people having grievances are asked to first approach party leaders who in turn reach out to government, thus showing that they are the only 'messiah' who can resolve issues of people.

Gupta critisized the government for not doing enough for the people and said LG's administration has proven to be a "complete failure".

"The state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir is in a complete mess with people sitting at helm having no idea of ground situation and showing indifference to the hilt," he claimed.

He said the current scenario in J&K is abysmal as "democracy is being killed at every stage," he claimed.

