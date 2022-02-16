Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested two alleged smugglers with 29 kg hashish from their possession worth crores in the market, officials here said.

The ANTF foiled the smuggling bid acting on the information it received about a truck going outside Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the information, the truck was being driven by Arif Ahmed Wani and Amir Hussain Khan, both residents of Bandipora, Kashmir, with a huge haul of hashish in it, they said.

Upon getting the tip-off, an ANTF team immediately swung into action and intercepted the said truck on the highway near Environmental Park in Jammu, they said.

During its search, 29.8 kg hashish was recovered by the team from the cabin of the truck, they said.

SSP ANTF Jammu, Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation, said that the force is investigating further links and more arrests are expected.

