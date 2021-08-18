Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday condemned the vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at the Lahore Fort and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Pakistani government to put a check on "such gruesome acts".

Gupta said frequent attacks on temples and other places having great sanctity are a proof that Hindus, Sikhs and other minority communities are not safe in the neighbouring country.

The nine-foot statue of the first Sikh ruler, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was vandalised on Tuesday at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The BJP leader said, "The situation speaks louder than words that the country is a failed state with no control of government on radical entities which do not respect the law of land...The vandalisation of the statue is not a single case as earlier also many temples, gurudwaras and other places of worship of minorities have been desecrated and demolished making it difficult for minorities to live a dignified life there."

The former deputy chief minister urged the central government to hold talks with its counterpart in Islamabad to put a "check on such gruesome acts which are condemnable by all means as in no civilised country this kind of brutality against the minorities can be allowed to happen."

He also asked governments of other countries to exert pressure on Pakistan to act appropriately in the matter and give stringent punishment to those acting against the minorities.

