Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) Bodies of two minor girls who had drowned along with a boy in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were recovered on Sunday, officials said.

The trio drowned while taking a bath in Mendhar river near Dhaki Bridge on Saturday.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: Heavy Rains Pound South Gujarat; Over 700 People Evacuated in Navsari and Valsad Districts.

While boy was rescued by army unit in Mendhar, operation to trace the two missing continued till Sunday, they said.

The bodies of duo were recovered from Chajjala area after 15 hours of going missing in the river, they said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Wife Sadhana Gupta Cremated at Pipra Ghat in Lucknow.

The deceased girl have been identified as Rifat (8) and Aliya (10), they said.

Azhar (9) was rescued by army on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)