Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday assigned role and responsibilities to senior party leaders to strengthen the organisational activities with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani, with the approval of AICC in-charge of the Union Territory Bharat Singh Solanki, assigned the new roles and responsibilities to senior office-bearers with immediate effect, the party said.

According to a communication, senior Congress vice-president Mula Ram Baghat has been appointed as the in-charge of frontal organisations and vice-president Hari Singh Chib will look over the party's minority department.

Besides, 15 general secretaries will supervise the activities of various other cells of the party.

"They will coordinate and look after the organisational and political activities relating to their respective departments and cells and submit a detailed report to the JKPCC fortnightly," the communication said.

It said the party has also appointed two senior vice-presidents and three vice-presidents as coordinators for the five Lok Sabha seats, two general secretaries as election war room in-charges for the two divisions of Kashmir and Jammu and another general secretary as the protocol in-charge.

The Congress also announced district observers for both Jammu and Kashmir provinces, and asked them to review the preparations and organisational activities in their assigned districts and submit a detailed report fortnightly, the party said.

