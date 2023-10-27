Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday flagged off 400-people strong Jammu & Kashmir contingent of 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' to build a national monument to be called Amrit Vatika at New Delhi.

About 83 lakh people participated in nearly two-month-long ‘Amrit Kalash yatra' under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' (Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan) across the Union Territory, officials said.

On this occasion, the chief secretary also administered a Pledge on PanchPran (Pratigya).

The chief secretary and other dignitaries also kept some mitti (soil) in the kalash (pot) under 'muthibharmitti' during the programme. He called it a symbolic step to show solidarity with other countrymen.

Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary said 83 lakh people from Jammu and Kashmir participated in 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' which is the highest participation on the basis of population ratio of the states and Union Territories.

During the programme, soil was collected from every household and was mixed to celebrate the rich cultural, linguistic and social diversity of the country.

