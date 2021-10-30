Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday stopped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers from taking out a march here in protest against the arrest of three Kashmiri students in Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raising provocative slogans and celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Scores of PDP workers assembled at the party's head office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here and tried to take out a protest march, officials said.

They said a posse of police personnel stopped them.

The PDP workers raised slogans demanding release of the three Kashmiri students and revocation of cases against the medical students staying in hostels of Government Medical College Srinagar and SKIMS Hospital here.

The medical students were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The PDP protesters later dispersed peacefully, officials said.

